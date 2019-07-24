WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:DGRW)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80.

