WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AGZD stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

