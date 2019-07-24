WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Plans $0.27 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49.

