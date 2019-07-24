WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44,302 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $34,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.69. 1,661,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

