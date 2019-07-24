WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 385,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.50% of PolyOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in PolyOne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PolyOne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PolyOne by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,724. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

POL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

