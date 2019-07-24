WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 65,656 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Celgene were worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Shares of Celgene stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $89.72. 205,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,423. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

