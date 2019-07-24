WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 650,134 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2,223.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,134 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Steel Dynamics worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

In related news, insider Russell B. Rinn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,341.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Glenn Pushis bought 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,381.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.02. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

