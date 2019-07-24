WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CME Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $200.56. 1,122,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,724.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,749 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

