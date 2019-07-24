WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,056,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,864,000 after buying an additional 485,524 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,395,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 254,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,141,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,915,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,664,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $238.95. 14,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.634 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

