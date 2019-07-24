WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7,155.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,521 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 326.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 120.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 408.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

NYSE SNA traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

