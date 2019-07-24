WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,392,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,481,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,565,000 after acquiring an additional 506,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 676,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

