Winfield Associates Inc. Invests $145,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $532,818,000 after purchasing an additional 620,639 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $105,077,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 858.7% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 125,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Longbow Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.