Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.69. 2,819,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.