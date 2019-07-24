Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $79.50. 5,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,839. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a current ratio of 14.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

