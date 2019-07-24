Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,755. The company has a market cap of $386.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. Diana Shipping Inc has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.68%. Diana Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

