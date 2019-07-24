Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Global Medical REIT worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 39,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 2,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 million. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

