Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 575 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

