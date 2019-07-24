Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 367.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $489.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, insider Brian M. Davis purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $31,062.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

