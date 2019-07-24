Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.75-$15.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.78. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.75-15.50 EPS.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $145.59. 71,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,246. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.80. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

