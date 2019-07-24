Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.75-$15.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.78. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.75-15.50 EPS.
WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.09.
Shares of WHR stock traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $145.59. 71,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,246. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.80. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.