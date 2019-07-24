Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. GMP Securities lowered shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

