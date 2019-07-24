Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 5.3%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.13 ($0.15), approximately 410,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 715,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and a P/E ratio of -37.08.

In other news, insider Charles Enea Cattaneo bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.67) per share, with a total value of £962,000 ($1,257,023.39).

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue chip commercial organizations. The company operates through Managed Services Aviation, Technology, and Managed Services Sovereign Ferries segments.

