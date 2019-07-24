West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WFT. CIBC raised shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.80.

WFT stock opened at C$52.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$52.01 and a 52-week high of C$93.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.4699999 EPS for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

