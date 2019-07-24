WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,924. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. WesBanco has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $51.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in WesBanco by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

