Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 12th

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WMK opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.67. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $876.72 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other Weis Markets news, CFO Scott F. Frost bought 800 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $136,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt A. Schertle bought 1,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $91,420. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

