Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,672. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.34.
In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $378,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
