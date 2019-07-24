Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,672. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.34.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $378,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

