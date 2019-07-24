Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $70,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.04 per share, with a total value of $423,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,574 over the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $272,369,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 494.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,209,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,270,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,097,000 after purchasing an additional 321,496 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,485,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,499. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.98.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.