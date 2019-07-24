Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG.PI) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG.PI) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37, 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

