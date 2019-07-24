Wanchain Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $27.59 million and $1.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00016778 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002599 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

