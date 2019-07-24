Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Invests $25.65 Million in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,825,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,000. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for approximately 18.6% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Energy Transfer LP Unit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $660,951,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $624,075,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 127,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.55. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

