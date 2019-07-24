W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.21%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $68.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.34.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.