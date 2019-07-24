VoteCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $18,108.00 and $9.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00713485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00220342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00066678 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003624 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 59,750,750 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

