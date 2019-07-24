VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.30. VIVUS shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 210 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that VIVUS, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in VIVUS in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VIVUS in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in VIVUS in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

VIVUS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

