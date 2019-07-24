Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives €28.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.39 ($33.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EPA VIV traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.68 ($28.70). 3,394,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.67. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

