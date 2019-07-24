Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Visa by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.90. 6,701,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $360.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $181.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

