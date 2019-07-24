Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.60.

Shares of V traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,889. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

