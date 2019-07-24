Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,889. The stock has a market cap of $360.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $181.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

