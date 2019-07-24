Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 109,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 254,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.90. 6,701,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $181.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

