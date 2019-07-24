Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.91. 210,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,889. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $181.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.60.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.