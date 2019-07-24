Vice Industry Token Hits Market Cap of $2.65 Million (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Vice Industry Token has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded 84% higher against the dollar. One Vice Industry Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.01660035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024535 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00120169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

