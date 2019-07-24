Viacoin Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $129,869.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003370 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, OOOBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00943696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,150,396 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, Coinroom, OOOBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

