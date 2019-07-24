Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 1,057 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 663,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 7,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $12.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,133.37. 864,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,311. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,107.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $790.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,362.38.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403 shares of company stock valued at $461,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

