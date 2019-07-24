Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.18-3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.Varian Medical Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.58-4.63 EPS.

VAR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. 597,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,718. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.48. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.33.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $1,710,541.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,368.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $73,162.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,496.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,393 shares of company stock worth $10,032,731 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

