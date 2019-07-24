Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $25,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

