Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.4% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

