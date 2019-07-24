Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Reduced by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.8% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 51,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,653. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

