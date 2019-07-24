Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $275.49. 1,752,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,403. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $276.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

