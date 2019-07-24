Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,626 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,797,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,641,000 after purchasing an additional 805,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,295,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,328,000 after purchasing an additional 291,559 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.49. 92,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,408. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.