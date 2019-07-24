Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Trimmed by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.09. 716,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

