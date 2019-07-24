Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

VHT traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,888. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

