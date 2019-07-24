Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of VPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,369. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.79. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

